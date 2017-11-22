Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Limited in practice
Wilkerson (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.
Wilkerson is playing through a broken toe but is yet to miss a game this season. His availability in capacity is good news for his availability Sunday against the Panthers.
