Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Listed as questionable

Wilkerson (toe/foot/shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Connor Hughes of NJ.com reports.

Wilkerson has been nursing these injuries for a long period of time, so fantasy owners shouldn't be surprised if he plays. The 2011 first-round pick has 21 tackles (11 solo) and one interception this season, but he's been held without a sack. The Falcons will be a tough task as their offensive line is letting up less than two sacks per game this season.