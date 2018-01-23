Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: May have played last game for Jets
Wilkerson finished the 2017 season with a career-low 46 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 13 games.
After signing a huge five-year, $86 million contract in 2016, Wilkerson saw a quick decline in his production, enough so that the Jets are fully ready to move on. Wilkerson was inactive for the last three games of the season, and it would take a significant change of heart for the team to bring him back. It's now all a matter of how they get rid of him, as he's slated to be a $20 million cap hit next season.
