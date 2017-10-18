Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Misses practice Wednesday
Wilkerson (shoulder/foot) didn't practice Wednesday.
Wilkerson's absence isn't a strong indicator of his potential availability for Sunday's game against the Dolphins considering he missed practice all of last week but still went on to rack up five tackles against the Patriots. It wouldn't be much of a surprise if the Jets take a similar course of action with their veteran lineman this time around, too.
