Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Most productive outing of season

Wilkerson racked up six tackles (three solo) and one sack Sunday against the Broncos.

Wilkerson hasn't been the pass-rushing hound of seasons past, with just 3.5 sacks this season. Things won't get easier in Week 15, as Saints QB Drew Brees has been sacked on a mere 3.7 percent of his dropbacks -- ranking fourth in the league.

