Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Not practicing Thursday

Wilkerson (shoulder) did not practice Thursday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

While Wilkerson has not practiced each of the last two days, head coach Todd Bowles said the defensive end could still play Sunday, even if he misses practice for a third straight day Friday. Consider Wilkerson as day-to-day, although there Bowles did not dismiss the possibility of surgery, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.