Play

Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Nursing AC joint sprain

Wilkerson is dealing with a grade one AC joint sprain in his shoulder, Rich Cimini of ESPN.comi reports.

Wilkerson remains adamant that he'll play through the pain, but how many times has a player's optimism got in the way of reality before? Whether Wilkerson plays Sunday likely hinges on his practice availability throughout the remainder of the week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories