Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Officially listed as questionable
Wilkerson (shoulder/foot/toe) is listed as questionable to play Thursday against the Bills.
Wilkerson didn't practice in any capacity on a short week. The Jets signed Xavier Cooper on Tuesday for depth in case Wilkerson is ultimately ruled out.
