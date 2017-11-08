Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Playing through broken toe

Wilkerson has been playing through a broken toe for over a month, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Wilkerson has drawn criticism for his seemingly poor play this season, with some people even questioning his effort. However, he's quieted those critics in recent weeks, starting with a strong showing against Miami in Week 7. He then logged his first sack of the season in Week 8 against the Falcons and added another in Week 9 against the Bills. It isn't clear how long it will take for his toe to heal, but Wilkerson has proven he can still be effective while playing through the pain.