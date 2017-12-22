Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Practicing Thursday
Wilkerson was a full participant in practice Thursday but still may not play Sunday, Connor Hughes of NJ.com reports.
Wilkerson was inactive last week against the Saints after a stretch in which the defensive end reportedly showed up late to multiple team meetings. It remains to be seen if head coach Todd Bowles will let Wilkerson suit up this week. A definitive answer will ultimately be gleaned when inactives are released prior to Sunday's game.
