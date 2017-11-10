Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Questionable for Sunday

Wilkerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

It was revealed Wednesday that Wilkerson has been playing through a broken toe for over a month, but the defensive end has managed to put together his best stretch of the season during that time. There is no indication that Wilkerson will be held out, but he may ultimately have to sit should the pain become intolerable for him.

