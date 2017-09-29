Play

Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Questionable for Week 4

Wilkerson (shoulder) is questionable to play Sunday against the Jaguars.

Wilkerson is expected to play through the pain of a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. However, if the Jets don't let him suit up, then Lawrence Thomas and Kony Ealy will be in line for extended run Sunday.

