Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Questionable for Week 4
Wilkerson (shoulder) is questionable to play Sunday against the Jaguars.
Wilkerson is expected to play through the pain of a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. However, if the Jets don't let him suit up, then Lawrence Thomas and Kony Ealy will be in line for extended run Sunday.
More News
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Nursing AC joint sprain•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Not on practice field•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Tagged with questionable designation•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Entering 'prove-it' campaign•
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...
-
Watson, Powell sleepers to target
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers for Week 4, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for this week's...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Rankings: Brady No. 1 again
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...