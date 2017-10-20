Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Questionable for Week 7

Wilkerson (shoulder/foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Wilkerson did not practice for the second consecutive week, but he still play 53 of 68 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Patriots. Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports the Jets are considering sitting the 27-year-old this week to try and allow him to get healthier, but at this point he remains a game-time decision.