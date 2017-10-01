Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Ready for Sunday's contest
Wilkerson (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Wilkerson isn't fully healthy but he's opting to play through the pain Sunday. He's an important part of the Jets' defensive front, having recorded eight tackles (five solo) through the first three games. The seventh-year defensive end will be tasked with helping slow rookie first-round pick Leonard Fournette from the Jags' backfield.
