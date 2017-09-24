Play

Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Ready to go Sunday

Wilkerson (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The 27-year-old defensive end will be tasked with pressuring Dolphins' quarterback Jay Cutler, who is guarded by a battered offensive line. Wilkerson has the looks of being a solid IDP option, but his inconsistency makes him an unfavorable pick.

