Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Ready to play Sunday

Wilkerson (shoulder/foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

For the second straight week, the Jets held Wilkerson out of practice throughout the week with the dual injuries, but he'll be good to go once again and should take on a full workload. In the Jets' Week 6 loss to the Patriots, Wilkerson played 58 total snaps (53 on defense) and finished with one tackle. The defensive end has yet to record a sack in six games.