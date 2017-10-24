Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Records rare pick

Wilkerson hauled in an interception in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

The 28-year-old defensive end also recorded four tackles (two solo) to go along with the second interception of his seven year career. While it is not fair to expect more production in that department for Wilkerson, he was on the field for 54 snaps (74.0 percent) and will continue to be a fixture on the defense going forward.