Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Records second sack
Wilkerson had three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Thursday's win over the Bills.
That's back-to-back games with a sack for Wilkerson after failing to record one through the first seven games of the season. The 28-year-old looks to still be battling multiple ailments as he has for much of the season, but has put forth much better performances the last two weeks as the Jets head into their bye week.
More News
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Will give it a go Thursday•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Status for Thursday remains in limbo•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Will play Sunday vs. Falcons•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Listed as questionable•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Status could come down to game-time call•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...