Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Records second sack

Wilkerson had three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Thursday's win over the Bills.

That's back-to-back games with a sack for Wilkerson after failing to record one through the first seven games of the season. The 28-year-old looks to still be battling multiple ailments as he has for much of the season, but has put forth much better performances the last two weeks as the Jets head into their bye week.