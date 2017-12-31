Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Set for inactive status Sunday

Wilkerson (coach's decision) will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots, a source informed Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles labeled Wilkerson a game-time decision heading into the season finale, but there was never much reason to think New York would make the defensive end active for the contest. With Wilkerson likely to get cut after the season, the Jets had little to gain by having the 28-year-old suit up Sunday and expose himself to a serious injury that would leave the team on the hook for his $16.75 million salary next season.