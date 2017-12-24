Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Set for inactive status Week 16
Wilkerson will be inactive Sunday against the Chargers in a coach's decision, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The defensive end has seemingly worn out his welcome in the organization in light of his declining performance the last two seasons, as well as the disruptions he has caused in the locker room. Though Wilkerson returned to practice this week after he failed to make the trip to New Orleans in Week 15, it appears coach Todd Bowles isn't ready to welcome the 28-year-old back into the lineup. Don't be surprised if Wilkerson is held out of the season finale Dec. 31 against the Patriots as the Jets likely prepare to trade or release him in the offseason.
