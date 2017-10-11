Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Sits out practice Wednesday

Wilkerson (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wilkerson has been able to play through the pain over the past three weeks, so there shouldn't be too much worry about his abilities in Week 6. Still, when he has played, he has been limited by his injury in the past and could be again, making him a risky IDP option going forward.