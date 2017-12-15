Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Sitting out Week 15 game
Jets head coach Todd Bowles said that Wilkerson would be inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints in a coach's decision, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Wilkerson won't make the trip with the team to New Orleans.
Wilkerson has been slowed by a broken toe and a shoulder injury for much of the season, but has yet to miss a game due to either issue. With only 3.5 sacks and 46 tackles across 13 contests, however, Wilkerson is in the midst of a second straight down season since inking a five-year, $86 million extension in the summer of 2016. In addition to his declining play on the field, Wilkerson has also routinely caused problems in the locker room the last two seasons, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. Bowles' choice to hold Wilkerson out in Week 15 only adds more fuel to the notion that the Jets are planning to cut ties with the defensive end this offseason.
