Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Six tackles Sunday

Wilkerson recorded six tackles (three solo) and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.

Wilkerson was benched to start the game Sunday after showing up late for a team meeting earlier in the week. In addition, his 36 defensive snaps in the contest were well below his 53.5 average on the year -- leaving some to believe the team is ready to move from Wilkerson this offseason when his contract expires. However, with his back against the wall, Wilkerson came to play against the struggling Chiefs, logging his most tackles in a game since Week 4.