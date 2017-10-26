Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Status could come down to game-time call

Jets head coach Todd Bowles relayed that Wilkerson, who sat out Thursday's practice, is dealing with toe, foot and shoulder issues, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Wilkerson was previously listed on the injury report with just the foot and shoulder issues, but Bowles' comments suggest the defensive lineman may even be more banged up than initially thought. Mehta suggests that Wilkerson's extensive injury woes could limit his practice time and render him a game-time decision from week to week. Wilkerson has suited up in all seven of the Jets' contests to date, but the injuries may be affecting his performance, as he's yet to record a sack.