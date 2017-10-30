Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Status for Thursday remains in limbo

Wilkerson (shoulder/foot) could be in danger of missing Thursday's game against the Bills, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Wilkerson has been dealing with a shoulder injury for several weeks and it doesn't look like the either the team or Wilkerson has allowed ample time for a full recovery given the setback. The star defensive end did play in Sunday's game against Atlanta, but the short week could be troublesome for his chances of playing in Week 9 action. His practice availability leading up to the game should be a good indication of whether he'll be on the field Thursday.