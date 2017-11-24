Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Status uncertain for Sunday
Wilkerson (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Wilkerson was listed as a limited participant in practice this week while dealing with a broken toe, but the fact that he was able to put in any work at all is a good sign for Sunday. Wilkerson will likely be a game-time decision this weekend.
More News
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Limited in practice•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Suiting up Week 10•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Playing through broken toe•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Records second sack•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Will give it a go Thursday•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...