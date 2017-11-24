Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Status uncertain for Sunday

Wilkerson (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Wilkerson was listed as a limited participant in practice this week while dealing with a broken toe, but the fact that he was able to put in any work at all is a good sign for Sunday. Wilkerson will likely be a game-time decision this weekend.

