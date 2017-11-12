Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Suiting up Week 10
Wilkerson (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Wilkerson has been a fixture on the Jets' injury report all season, but hasn't missed any games due to a multitude of issues, including a broken toe. It sounds like Wilkerson plans to keep pushing through the pain as long as he can, and fortunately for the Jets, his play hasn't suffered much because of it. He's recorded nine stops and two sacks over the team's last two contests.
More News
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Playing through broken toe•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Records second sack•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Will give it a go Thursday•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Status for Thursday remains in limbo•
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...