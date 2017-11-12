Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Suiting up Week 10

Wilkerson (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Wilkerson has been a fixture on the Jets' injury report all season, but hasn't missed any games due to a multitude of issues, including a broken toe. It sounds like Wilkerson plans to keep pushing through the pain as long as he can, and fortunately for the Jets, his play hasn't suffered much because of it. He's recorded nine stops and two sacks over the team's last two contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories