Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Suits up despite not practicing

Wilkerson (shoulder) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.

Wilkerson did not see the practice field all week, but will suit up for the all-important showdown against the team's AFC East rival. The 27-year-old played through the shoulder injury Week 5 and still logged three tackles (one solo) and 52 snaps, so expect similar production against a high-powered Patriot offense.

