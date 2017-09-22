Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Tagged with questionable designation
Wilkerson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Miami.
Wilkerson hasn't practiced this week due to his bruised shoulder, but the questionable designation is favorable heading into Week 3. The 27-year-old has seven tackles (four solo) this season, and the Jets will likely lean on experienced pass rusher Kony Ealy if Wilkerson can't play.
