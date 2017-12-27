Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Will be game-time decision Sunday
Wilkerson will travel to New England on Sunday, but his status won't be decided until game time, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Wilkerson isn't dealing with injuries, but instead his performance has been below par and his locker room issues persist. Look for his status to be cleared up when the inactive list is released at 11:30 EST on Sunday. If Wilkerson is benched again, Xavier Cooper and Kony Ealy will likely continue to see increased defensive snaps.
More News
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Set for inactive status Week 16•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Practicing Thursday•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Sitting out Week 15 game•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Most productive outing of season•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Six tackles Sunday•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Gearing up Sunday•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.