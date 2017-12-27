Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Will be game-time decision Sunday

Wilkerson will travel to New England on Sunday, but his status won't be decided until game time, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wilkerson isn't dealing with injuries, but instead his performance has been below par and his locker room issues persist. Look for his status to be cleared up when the inactive list is released at 11:30 EST on Sunday. If Wilkerson is benched again, Xavier Cooper and Kony Ealy will likely continue to see increased defensive snaps.