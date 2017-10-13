Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Will be game-time decision Sunday
Wilkerson (shoulder) didn't practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Wilkerson's eligibility is a game-time decision, and if he can play, he'll have the tough task of slowing down a fiery Patriots offense. The seventh-year defensive end has recorded 22 tackles (16 solo) and a pass breakup through five games. If he can't suit up, Lawrence Thomas will slot in.
