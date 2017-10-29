Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: Will play Sunday vs. Falcons
Wilkerson (toe/foot/shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Wilkerson didn't practice all week due to the multitude of injuries, but the defensive end has been playing hurt for much of the season, and it doesn't appear that will change anytime soon. The defensive end should be on tap for a full slate of defensive snaps Sunday, but with no sacks through seven games, he's largely off the IDP radar for now.
