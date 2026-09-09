Wright (undisclosed) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wright missed a few practices during camp, though it doesn't appear it was anything that will keep him off the field for Week 1. The 2021 No. 99 overall pick, who agreed to a one-year contract with the Jets in March, compiled 80 total tackles, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, five interceptions and one touchdown in 17 regular-season games for the Bears in 2025.