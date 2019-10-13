Hariston (knee) is officially inactive for Sunday's clash against Dallas.

It's unclear how the 2017 fifth-round pick picked up the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss time. With Hariston sidelined, look for Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet to see an increase in depth secondary snaps for the game.

