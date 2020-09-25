site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Nate Hairston: Questionable for Week 3
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hairston (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Hairston logged a trio of limited practices this week. With Quincy Wilson (concussion) ruled out for Week 3, he could see an uptick in defensive snaps if he's able to take the field Sunday.
