Hairston (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Patriots.

The 25-year-old sat out last week due to the knee injury but has a chance of retaking the field Monday. Hairston -- assuming he suits up -- will likely be limited to special teams duty if starting CB Darryl Roberts (ankle) is able to play.

