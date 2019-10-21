Jets' Nate Hairston: Ready to rock
Hairston (knee) is officially active for Monday's showdown against New England, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.
The Temple product was forced to sit out last week due to the injury, but as evidenced by this news, won't have his absence linger. Now that Hairston is officially healthy to return to the field, he'll likely assume his normal depth role on defense, mixing in on special teams.
