Hairston (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

This news comes as quite the surprise, considering Hairston was a starter just one week ago. It's unclear why the team elected to scratch him, and he's racked up just 20 tackles (17 solo) in eight games this year. In his stead, look for Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet to draw the starts at cornerback for Week 11.