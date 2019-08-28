Hairston is being traded from the Colts to the Jets in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round pick.

Hairston will provide the Jets with much-needed depth in the secondary, and could play an immediate role on defense if Trumaine Johnson (hamstring) misses regular-season time. The 25-year-old cornerback suited up for 27 games (11 starts) in Indianapolis across two seasons, racking up 65 tackles (51 solo), two sacks, six defended passes and one interception.

