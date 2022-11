Herbig (shin) is considered questionable to play Sunday versus the Patriots, but he's expected to be available for the contest, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Herbig suffered a shin injury in Week 9 against the Bills and was able to benefit from the Jets' bye week last week, making in likely to play in Week 11. The 24-year-old will be ready to go as the team's starting right guard once again Sunday.