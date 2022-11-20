site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-nate-herbig-healthy-after-bye-week | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jets' Nate Herbig: Healthy after bye week
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 20, 2022
at
11:38 am ET
•
1 min read
Herbig (shin) is active Week 11 against the Patriots.
Herbig only saw one limited practice session all week, but he was expected to play nonetheless following the extra rest awarded by the team's bye week. He'll likely resume his regular role as the starting right guard.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
05/06/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/03/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
04/25/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
03/15/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/16/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 12 min read