Herbig (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Despite being able to partake in both Wednesday's and Thursday's practices on a limited basis, Herbig will ultimately extend his absence streak to two games now that he's already been ruled out this weekend as a result of a calf issue. While fellow guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) has opened Week 18 prep with back-to-back DNPs, Dan Feeney appears like the most suitable candidate to start at right guard versus Miami on Sunday.