Shepherd is facing a six-game suspension for two separate violations of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Shepherd admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs to help recover from injuries over the offseason. While recovering from a shoulder injury, the 25-year-old underwent an MRI on his groin that revealed the need for a sports hernia procedure. After the procedure, Shepherd had a hunched posture for several weeks that eventually led to a herniated disc in his back. Pelissero reported that the league could've suspended Shepherd 14 games -- four for the first violation occurring June 27 and 10 games for the second offense July 25 -- but decided to roll the two charges into a singular six-game suspension.