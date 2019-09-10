Jets' Nathan Shepherd: Facing six-game suspension
Shepherd is facing a six-game suspension for two separate violations of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Shepherd admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs to help recover from injuries over the offseason. While recovering from a shoulder injury, the 25-year-old underwent an MRI on his groin that revealed the need for a sports hernia procedure. After the procedure, Shepherd had a hunched posture for several weeks that eventually led to a herniated disc in his back. Pelissero reported that the league could've suspended Shepherd 14 games -- four for the first violation occurring June 27 and 10 games for the second offense July 25 -- but decided to roll the two charges into a singular six-game suspension.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Top Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country