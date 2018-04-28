Jets' Nathan Shepherd: Lands with Jets

The Jets selected Shepherd in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 72nd overall.

The Fort Hays State product was a two-time All-American that burst onto the scene at the Senior Bowl by showing he's more than capable of holding up against NFL-level competition. He checks in at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds with strong testing numbers to match his disruptive ability on film. Shepherd has a legitimate shot to see some playing time in the middle of the Jets' defensive line as a rookie.