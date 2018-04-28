Jets' Nathan Shepherd: Lands with Jets
The Jets selected Shepherd in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 72nd overall.
The Fort Hays State product was a two-time All-American that burst onto the scene at the Senior Bowl by showing he's more than capable of holding up against NFL-level competition. He checks in at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds with strong testing numbers to match his disruptive ability on film. Shepherd has a legitimate shot to see some playing time in the middle of the Jets' defensive line as a rookie.
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson?...
-
Pats replace Dion Lewis with Sony Michel
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Patriots drafting Sony Michel at No. 31 overall in the first...
-
Falcons score with big-play Ridley
The Falcons land a weapon in Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has the skills to make...
-
Seattle surprises with Penny pick
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Seattle making the surprise selection of running back Rashaad Penny...