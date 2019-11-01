The Jets activated Shepherd on Friday after the conclusion of his six-game suspension, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Shepherd is eligible to retake the field as early as Sunday's divisional tilt against the Dolphins. With Leonard Williams having been dealt to the Giants on Monday, Shepherd could conceivably play an immediate role along the Jets' defensive line.

