Shepherd (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Ravens, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Shepherd popped up on the injury report as a limited participant all week, and he's one of four defensive linemen listed with injuries. If he's able to play and either Henry Anderson (shoulder) or Quinnen Williams (neck) can't go, Shepherd will likely start at defensive end. The final verdict on their statuses will be revealed 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.