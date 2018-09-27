Jets' Neal Sterling: Absent from practice
Sterling (concussion) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Sterling continues to nurse a concussion suffered during the Jets' Week 2 loss to the Dolphins. The veteran has yet to clear the concussion protocol, and is questionable to suit up for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. If Sterling remains sidelined, Eric Tomlinson and Chris Herndon will be in line for increased snaps.
