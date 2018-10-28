Sterling was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Jets to be evaluated for a head injury, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Sterling missed two games due to a concussion earlier this season. He suffered a hard hit to his head from Bears' corner Kyle Fuller and immediately headed to the locker room. If he can't get cleared, expect Jordan Leggett to shift to No. 2 while Chris Herndon continues to get starter reps.