Jets' Neal Sterling: Blanked in Week 7
Sterling failed to come down with either of his two targets in a 37-17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
Sterling has been surpassed by rookie Chris Herndon at the tight end position. Herndon caught four passes for 42 yards while scoring a touchdown for the second week in a row. While Sterling's a converted wide receiver who can help out with the team battling injuries at that position, the chances of him doing so against the Bears in Week 8 or beyond look slim.
