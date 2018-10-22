Sterling failed to come down with either of his two targets in a 37-17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Sterling has been surpassed by rookie Chris Herndon at the tight end position. Herndon caught four passes for 42 yards while scoring a touchdown for the second week in a row. While Sterling's a converted wide receiver who can help out with the team battling injuries at that position, the chances of him doing so against the Bears in Week 8 or beyond look slim.