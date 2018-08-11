Jets' Neal Sterling: Exits with ankle injury
Sterling has been deemed doubtful to return to Friday's preseason opener against the Jets due to an ankle injury.
Sterling was impressive prior to suffering the injury, as he hauled in four catches on five targets for 38 yards. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time, but he is competing for a role providing depth at tight end for the Jets, so a relatively quick return would be in his best interest.
